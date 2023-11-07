Darsheel Safary Reveals Why 'Many Thought' He Had Quit Acting

Image was shared by Darsheel Safary. (Courtesy: dsafary)

Remember Ishaan from Taare Zameen Par? The child actor is no more a child and was recently seen playing the lead role in the film Hukus Bukus. In an interview with The Indian Express, Darsheel Safary spoke about the misunderstanding about his presence in the industry. The 26-year-old said, "As I decided to first complete my studies and then move to theatre, many thought that I had left acting. They assumed that I had quit the film industry. Not many knew that I was focussing on my skills and working hard on myself. Honestly, I never had it easy nor did I have anything on a plate. I decided that I would never take a shortcut. After years in theatre, it was during the pandemic that I decided I wanted to get back on screen, and that's when I started auditioning. That too hasn't been easy as out of 100 auditions, I would pass just a couple of them. But trust me, I gave it my all in all the tests."

In an exclusive chat with the Indian express, Darsheel also spoke about the need to audition for roles. “Even established actors today don't bat an eyelid before giving an audition. It's all about finding the right match between actors and characters. It's not my intent to prove myself or make a point to anyone, it's all about aiming to do good work. After educating myself in the field of acting, I have shaped my conscience in a particular way, that I am not ashamed to try and work harder each time.”

Darsheel Safary is best-known for starring in Aamir Khan's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, in which he played the role of a dyslexic student. He later featured in films like Bumm Bumm Bole, Zokkomon and Midnight's Children.