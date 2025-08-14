Man Convicted Of Rape, Killing Of 6-Year-Old Girl In UP Gets Life Term

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a man for raping and killing a 6-year-old girl.

POCSO Court Special Judge Alka Bharti convicted Manveer (30) and imposed a fine of Rs 90,500 on him.

Government counsel Vikrant Rathi told PTI that the incident took place in the Mansurpur area on January 2. The minor girl was playing outside when Manveer took her to his room, raped and strangled her. He fled from the spot, locking his room.

Later, during the search, the girl's body, which had injuries in the private part, was found in the locked room.

An FIR was registered by the family members against Manveer, who was later arrested by the police.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)