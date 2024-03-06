Viral: Aamir Khan Plays Darsheel Safary's Grandfather In New Ad

A still from a video shared on Instagram. (courtesy: dsafary)

17 years after appearing in Taare Zameen Par, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his favourite student Darsheel Safary were seen sharing the screen space once again but this time for an ad. In a new ad, that was dropped on Wednesday, Aamir Khan can be seen playing Darsheel's grandfather as he takes him on an ‘adventure through time'. The ad begins with Darsheel sharing his life's problems with his "dadu" played by none other than Aamir Khan. The ad was shared by Darsheel Safary with the caption, “Join #AamirKhan as he goes on an adventure through time." For the unversed, Darsheel Safary and Aamir Khan first collaborated for the film Taare Zameen Par, where Darsheel, 10 back then, played the role of a troubled child who gets guidance from his school teacher, played by Aamir Khan.

Watch the ad below:

On Tuesday, Darsheel Safary shared a set of pictures of Aamir Khan and wrote, "It is Aamir's multiverse, and we're all just living in it. 3 days to go. #mrperfectionist #masterclass #versatileactor."

A Taare Zameen Par reunion recently took place at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding reception in Mumbai in January this year. Tisca Chopra, who played Darsheel's mom in the film, shared photos with him on Instagram and she wrote, "Swipe to see what happens 15 years down."

Darsheel Safary is best-known for starring in Aamir Khan's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, in which he played the role of a dyslexic student. He later featured in films like Bumm Bumm Bole, Zokkomon and Midnight's Children.