Akshay Kumar On Working With Raveena Tandon Again: 'Maximum Hit Films Together'

Akshay and Raveena in Mohra. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Who can forget the on-screen chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon in the evergreen song -Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Mohra, both of them are considered one of the most loved on-screen pairs Bollywood fans have ever witnessed.

Akshay and Raveena have worked together in several big hit films like Mohra, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi among others.

Their songs like Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast and Tip Tip Barsa Paani have also received immense love from the audience and still sound fresh almost 25 years after their release.

Now almost 20 years, both actors are all set to share the screen once again in the upcoming comedy film Welcome to the Jungle.

In a recent chat with ANI, Akshay opened up on working with Raveena and their song Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

He said, "We're doing a film called Welcome to the Jungle for which we will begin shooting soon. And that song is a brilliant song and even Tip Tip Barsa Paani also. We've done maximum hit films together and I am looking forward to starting the shoot (of Welcome to the Jungle) after a long long time and we will be together on the same screen."

Apart from Welcome to the Jungle, Akshay will also be seen reprising his role as the cop Sooryavanshi in Rohit Shetty's upcoming action film Singham Again. He will be seen in a special appearance role.

Talking about working in Rohit Shetty's films he told ANI, "Rohit has done a great job in making his so-called cop universe or "Cop Avengers" and it is good."

Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Actor Ranveer Singh will also be seen in a special appearance role, reprising his role as the cop Simmba.

Talking about working in multi-starrer films, the Housefull actor told ANI, "Earlier there was a time when films were made with 3-4 actors like Amar Akbar Anthony or Naseeb but it was stopped after that, now it has started again. Nowadays many actors come together and work in a film...it is fun. I personally enjoy it."

Akshay was recently seen in the film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue where he portrayed the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, a real-life unsung hero.

Talking about Mission Raniganj he told ANI, "I saw the film I have done so many films, this film won't be a commercial success but I can easily tell you it is the best film of my career. Ye meri sabse behtareen, sabse imaandaar, sabse sachchi aur sabse achi film hai. What matters to me is that I have made an honest film."

Over the years the 'Khiladi' Kumar has worked with several new filmmakers and actors.

While talking to ANI, he also opened up about working with new Directors despite being much senior to them.

He said, "I have worked with 23-24 new directors in my career. Put a hand on their shoulder and they are fine, you've to be their friend, you cannot be a senior actor. At the same time, you have to maintain that respect for you also you've to give them the honour of being the director. You just have to allow them to breathe."

In the coming months, Akshay will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film Housefull 5 in his kitty.

Also, he has SkyForce. The film is an untold true story that captures the bravery, emotion, and patriotism of all those men in uniform involved in India's first and deadliest airstrike on Pakistan, against all odds.

The film is directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur.

