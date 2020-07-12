'We're Fit': Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Dismisses Rumours That Brother Ranbir And Mom Neetu Kapoor Test Coronavirus-Positive

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared this photograph. (Image courtesy: riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Riddhima Kapoor Shani, on Sunday, dismissed rumours that claimed that her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19. Riddhima, in her latest post on Instagram, shared an update about the health of her mom and brother and wrote that they "fit and good," contrary to rumours stating that have been diagnosed with coronavirus. She also called the people spreading rumours "lunatics" and "attention-seeking." After superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday night, rumours began spreading that Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar have also contracted the virus after partying with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda at Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebrations.

Sharing a screenshot of a tweet spreading the rumour, Riddhima wrote: "Attention seeking? At least verify/clarify! We are fit. We are good! Stop spreading rumours! #lunatics #fakenews."

Take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Shani's post here:

A couple of days ago, Neetu Kapoor turned 62 and the actress spent her special day with her birthday sqad - her children Ranbir and Riddhima, granddaughter Samara, sister-in-law Rima Jain, niece Nitasha Nanda and Agastya Nanda - grandson of Neetu Kapoor's late sister-in-law Ritu Nanda.

Pictures from the get-together were shared on social media by Neetu Kapoor. Check them out here:

On Neetu Kapoor's birthday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a picture of herself, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir from the get-together. She wrote, "Happiest birthday, my Iron Lady. I love you so much, Ma."

Riddhima is currently living with her family in Mumbai. She travelled from Delhi to Mumbai in May to be with her mother after the death of her father Rishi Kapoor. The actor died on April 30 in Mumbai after battling cancer.