<i>Welcome To The Jungle</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Film Opens At Rs 15 Crore, Beats <i>Bhooth Bangla</i>

Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle has begun its theatrical run with a decent opening at the Indian box office.

What's Happening

Released on Friday, the action comedy earned an estimated Rs 15 crore net on its first day in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Including its paid previews on Thursday, the film's total India nett collection now stands at Rs 18.75 crore.

Globally, the third installment of the Welcome franchise collected Rs 29 crore gross on its opening day.

The Ahmed Khan directorial recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 26.46% across 10,892 shows on Friday.

The occupancy gradually improved through the day, with morning shows registering 11%, afternoon shows 26.85%, evening shows 28.85%, and night shows peaking at 39.15%.

Background

The film has managed a stronger opening than Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, which released three months ago and had collected Rs 12.25 crore on its first day.

However, Welcome To The Jungle is currently competing with Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga at the box office.

Looking at the franchise's box office history, the original Welcome (2007) had opened with Rs 3.35 crore on day one before going on to earn Rs 119.5 crore worldwide during its lifetime run.

Its sequel, Welcome Back (2015), started with Rs 14.4 crore and eventually collected Rs 168.7 crore globally.

Meanwhile, actor Raveena Tandon expressed her happiness over the response the film has been receiving.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "Everybody has been calling me (after watching the film). Also, today is my son's graduation, that's why I took a day off. I think 26th is a lucky number for me. I'm 26th October born. So, 26th is lucky. Also, we're getting great reviews of Welcome to the Jungle. I think it's superb that in such a comedy where everybody is working hard, people are acknowledging the performance, which I think is terrific. What a great day."

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, Welcome To The Jungle features an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh and Urvashi Rautela.