A Look At Soha Ali Khan's Day Out With Family And Friends: 'Weird Is Beautiful'

Soha Ali Khan often leaves us amazed with glimpses of her personal life. From cute pictures of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu to loved-up notes for her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, Soha's Instagram timeline proves that she is a family person at heart. Now, Soha has shared a fresh set of photos featuring her family members and friends. The first image shows her posing with Kunal. We also get glimpses of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and Soha's friends Gaurav Kapur, Radhika Nihalani, Chirag Nihalani, Anya Singh, Sameer Pal, Kritika Kamra and others. However, Soha's caption might leave you in deep thought. She stated, “Sometimes it's the pictures that don't make the cut that tell the story. These aren't those pictures and so you'll have to figure the story yourselves.” She also added the hashtag “Weird is beautiful.” Kritika Kamra commented on her post with the same hashtag “#weirdisbeautiful.”

Kritika Kamra also shared a carousel post from the same outing, on her timeline. Her side note read, “Warm hearts, hearty meals. P.s. Will continue to live first, post later,” added Kritika. She used the hashtags “No new resolutions,” “NYE” and “2023.” Soha and Kritika have shared the screen space in the recently released web series Hush Hush.

Soha Ali Khan's New Year 2023 album screamed fun from miles away. The couple welcomed the new year at the Pataudi Palace. Her caption read, “This is just the beginning. 2023 be good to us.” She also added, “#2023 #newyear @shikhatalsania for the most part.”

On Sharmila Tagore's 78th birthday, the entire family travelled to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, including actress Kareena Kapoor, Saba Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan and others. Soha shared a cute picture of the birthday girl from the cake-cutting ceremony. But do you know what's even more adorable about this image? Taimur and Inaaya can be seen kissing their grandmother on both cheeks.

Here's how Soha Ali Khan wished her dearest mother Sharmila Tagore on her birthday. Dropping a beautiful picture of the moth-daughter duo, Soha wrote, “Happy birthday my darling Amma ! Spice jet tried to keep us apart but we persevered and we made it and I get to see you, hold you, hug you and kiss you!!!” with heart emojis. She also used the hashtag “Jaisalmer.”

Soha Ali Khan is known for her works in films like Dil Maange More, and Rang De Basanti among others.