Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan And Kids Enjoy Puppet Dance In Jaisalmer

Sharmilla Tagore marked her 78th birthday on Thursday.

Sharmilla Tagore marked her 78th birthday on Thursday with her family in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Those in attendance included Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi, among others. Now, taking to Instagram stories, Saba posted a few glimpses from the vacation, which not only featured Kareena and Soha but also their kids Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu respectively.

The video showed Kareena, Soha and the kids sitting on wooden chairs and enjoying puppet dance. Taimur and Inaaya were seen grooving to the local music, while Kareena was seen explaining the event to her youngest child Jeh.

Saba Ali Khan also shared a few pictures of the family on her Instagram feed. In the images, she was seen with Saba, Kareena and Taimur. "Camel ride! Let's get going. Fun and fun time!" she wrote in the caption of the post.

Meanwhile, several images have been shared by the family on the happy occasion. Kareena Kapoor shared images in which Sharmila Tagore was seen cutting her birthday cake with Taimur and Inaaya. Saba also uploaded a special photo with her mother and wrote, "Happy happy to you... Love (heart emoji) you."

Soha Ali Khan picked a photo featuring herself and Sharmila Tagore and said, "Happy birthday, my darling Amma. Spice jet tried to keep us apart but we persevered and we made it and I got to see you, hold you, hug you and kiss you".

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan too shared a birthday post with her "dearest Badi Ammi". She shared a throwback picture with Sharmila Tagore and a recent photo and wrote a sweet birthday note that read, "Happiest birthday my dearest Badi Amma. Thank you for being our rock solid pillar of support. I love you so much. And I truly aspire to be 1/10th the woman you are".



