To Taimur On His 6th Birthday, Wishes From Aunts Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan And Others

Karisma Kapoor with Taimur. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Taimur Ali Khan is a “big boy” now. He is celebrating his 6th birthday today with his mom Kareena Kapoor, dad Saif Ali Khan and little brother Jeh. The family is currently vacationing at an undisclosed location. Taimur might be away from his aunts Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan on his birthday but they made sure to make the day extra special for him by posting adorable wishes on social media. Karisma Kapoor zeroed in on a cute image of Taimur from the pre-birthday party, which Kareena and Saif threw for him a few days ago. She wrote, “Happy birthday to our jaan, Tim Tim. Big boy now” and added the hashtags “birthday love,” “family time” and “Lolo ma loves Taimur.” In the post, Karisma Kapoor can be seen hugging Taimur as he relishes an ice cream cone. Take a look:

For birthday boy Taimur, Soha Ali Khan posted a wish on behalf of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The little munchkin was born almost a year after Tim. The post comprises a video featuring heartwarming moments shared by the cousins since they were babies. “We are only a few months apart and there have been times when the ball has been in your possession and times when I have had the upper hand! I hope we continue to always learn from each other as we walk together through this crazy adventure called life - happy birthday, Tim bhai. Lots of 'lav' Inni. #happybirthday #timandinni,” read the caption.

Soha Ali Khan also treated us to an throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with Taimur. The black and white snap, clicked by Kunal Kemmu, shows the actor holding his baby boy in his arms as Kareena looks at their little bundle of joy adorably. “Happy birthday, Tim Tim,” wrote Soha.

Screenshot of Soha Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Taimur's aunt Saba Ali Khan shared a collage to wish him. Her caption read, “Wishing you, my Jaan, the loveliest of days, brightest year, loads of love, luck and life's best.”

Screenshot of Saba Ali Khan's Instagram story.

An adorable birthday wish for Taimur also came from Kareena Kapoor's BFF Amrita Arora. She re-posted a picture of the birthday boy, originally shared by the Laal Singh Chaddha actress. “Happy happy birthday, our darling Tim,” read the caption.

Screenshot of Amrita Arora's Instagram story

On Taimur's birthday eve, Kareena Kapoor posted this hilarious photo of her son eating a croissant. The actress, who also loves croissants, wrote, “This family's love for croissant continues…Going for it…One day to go…Mera Tim Tim ka birthday.”

Wishing Taimur a very happy birthday.