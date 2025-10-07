Weeks After Zubeen Garg's Death, Wife Garima Shares Major Throwback: "The Last One For This Life"

Weeks after Zubeen Garg's untimely death, his wife Garima Saikia Garg shared a throwback gem. She posted a picture featuring herself and Zubeen, in which she is seen adorably holding his chin. In the caption, she wrote, "The last one for this life... But we will be together again, very soon Goldie!" She also added #justiceforZubeenGarg to her post.

Garima's Video Message

Garima was seen crying inconsolably when she received Zubeen's body at Guwahati airport. Zubeen died from accidental drowning in Singapore on September 19.

Before Zubeen's last rites, Garima shared a video from Zubeen's Instagram, addressing fans in Assamese and urging them with folded hands to maintain peace during her husband's final journey.

Garima alleged that Zubeen died due to negligence.

Last week, Garima told NDTV, "Whoever was at the place of the incident is under suspicion. We have filed an FIR [first information report]. The organisers, managers, people in the team—we suspect everyone."

"We have full belief in our legal system. I think the investigation will proceed properly. We have requested a fast-track investigation. We have to know what exactly happened that day," she added.

How Zubeen Died

Initial reports suggested that Zubeen Garg died in a scuba diving accident. Later, the Assam Chief Minister clarified that Zubeen was swimming without a life jacket and fell unconscious. The Singapore High Commission cited drowning as the cause of death on the singer's death certificate. However, his death made headlines after a co-band member claimed he was poisoned.

Weeks after the incident, Zubeen Garg's manager, Siddhartha Sharma, and the North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, were arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence. While Mahanta was arrested on his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi from Singapore, Sharma was arrested from an apartment in Gurugram.

Garg's bandmate, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, alleged that his manager and the festival organiser may have poisoned him and conspired to cover up his death as accidental.