'Law Will Take Its Course': Zubeen Garg's Wife To NDTV After His Manager's Arrest

Garima Garg, the wife of Assam's icon and renowned singer Zubeen Garg, said the "law will take its own course" - hours after two arrests were made in her husband's death case. Speaking to NDTV, Garima Garg reiterated her demand to know "what exactly happened" with the singer.

"We have to know what exactly happened. They should be questioned. The investigation is on, and the law will take its own course. And it will proceed that way. We all should cooperate," Garima said.

🔴 #BREAKING | "Truth Must Come Out": Garima Garg To NDTV On Arrests In Zubeen Garg Death Probe@MickyGupta84 pic.twitter.com/H0xGhdVSPH — NDTV (@ndtv) October 1, 2025

Zubeen Garg's manager, Siddhartha Sharma, and the North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, were arrested today morning. While Mahanta was arrested on his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi from Singapore, Sharma was arrested from an apartment in Gurugram. The two were taken to Guwahati for questioning, officials said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the singer's death had issued summons to the manager and the organiser - who were missing after Zubeen's death - to join the investigation by October 6, sources had told NDTV. Summons were also issued to a dozen other people from Assam who were accompanying Zubeen on the yacht to join the investigation.

The 52-year-old singer had gone for a swim in the sea in Singapore last month when he was found dead - floating face down in the water. He was in Singapore to attend the three-day North East India Festival that was scheduled to begin on September 20. It was, however, cancelled after the singer's death.

Zubeen's Adya Sharaddha, the ritual done 13 days after the death of a person, is being held today in Assam's Jorhat - from where he started his musical journey. Thousands of people are turning up to pay their respects, with the state government making strict arrangements for crowd safety and management.

The state government has also announced plans to build a second memorial in Jorhat to permanently honour the singer's contribution to music and cinema.