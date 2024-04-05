Weekend Binge: Excited About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Watch These 5 Akshay Kumar Action Movies Next

Sooryavanshi poster. (courtesy: taranadarsh)

Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit theatres next week [April 10]. The action thriller features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the titular roles. While the 1998 comedy classic of the same name featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda as police officers [as well as thieves], Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are portraying the role of elite soldiers embarking on a globe-trotting mission in the reboot. They will be seen alongside Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar, while Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran has essayed the main negative role. Before you see Akshay Kumar pull off some sleek action moves in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, we have pulled together a few action films of Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar that you must binge-watch this weekend.

Let's take a look at the action-packed list:

Khiladi – Prime Video

The Abbas Mustan directorial stands as a milestone in the Indian film industry, marking a breakthrough in Akshay Kumar's acting career. The 1992 film turned out to be a big hit, gifting him the ultimate title of “Khiladi Kumar”. In the action-packed film, the actor essays the role of Raj Malhotra, a carefree and mischievous young man. However, Raj's life takes an unexpected turn when he receives a threatening phone call and is forced to participate in a dangerous game to save his kidnapped friend's sister.

Khakee – Prime Video

Boasting an ensemble cast, Rajkumar Santoshi's Khakee is a must-watch. The action thriller, which hit the theatres in 2004, features Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Tusshar Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a team of police officers, on duty to escort a dangerous terrorist. But the situation takes a serious turn when a rogue officer becomes an obstacle in their task. To know if the team is successful in performing their duty, you will have to watch the film.

Rowdy Rathore – Netflix

One of the most entertaining mass actioners in recent times, Rowdy Rathore has been helmed by Prabhu Deva. From its high-octane action sequences, impactful dialogues and electrifying tracks, Rowdy Rathore took the box office by storm. The film, which is a Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Vikramarkudu, features Akshay Kumar in a double role. The actor's portrayal of both the rowdy thief and the righteous cop earned praise from audiences and critics alike.

Kesari—Prime Video

Akshay Kumar's dedication in his role as Havildar Ishar Singh has etched Kesari's name into the book of must-watch films. The Anurag Singh directorial retells the famous Battle of Saragarhi, wherein 21 soldiers of the 36 Sikh Regiment didn't let ten thousand Afghan soldiers capture the Saragarhi fort till evening. Needless to say, Akshay's performance was the soul of the film.

Soorvanshi—Netflix

After Khaakee and Rowdy Rathore, Akshay Kumar stepped into the shoes of a cop once more in this film, but this time for Rohit Shetty. As the perfect amalgamation of comedy, action, thriller and romance, Sooryavanshi is a complete package. In addition, you get to see Akshay Kumar sharing screen space with Simmba aka Ranveer Singh and Singham aka Ajay Devgn. Released in 2021, Sooryavanshi revolves around the looming threat of a terrorist attack on Mumbai. To know if Sooryavanshi, Simmba and Singham can stop this terrorist attack together, you need to watch the film.

Happy binge-watching!