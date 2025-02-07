Advertisement

Weekend Binge: For Vidaamuyarchi Fans, 5 More Action Films To Watch

After watching Vidaamuyarchi, we have prepared a list of action thrillers you can watch this weekend. 

Read Time: 2 mins
Weekend Binge: For <i>Vidaamuyarchi</i> Fans, 5 More Action Films To Watch
A still from War
New Delhi:

Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi was released today, February 6. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial revolves around a devoted husband whose wife mysteriously disappears. He embarks on a high-stake mission to rescue his wife. 

Vidaamuyarchi also features Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan and Regina Cassandra. To make the Friday extra special, we have prepared a list of action thrillers you can watch this weekend. 

1. Kill - Prime Video

Kill, starring Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, has intense action sequences, suspenseful plot twists and gripping storyline. 

2. Vikram - Disney+ Hotstar
Kamal Haasan needs no introduction and neither does his film, Vikram. This superhit action thriller had the actor knocking out the bad guys in style. Vikram has already attained cult status, so we think it is time to watch (or rewatch) the film.

3. War - Prime Video

From songs to storyline, the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff film ticked all the boxes. The film also broke and rewrote box office records. The Siddharth Anand film also featured Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka and Yash Raaj Sing.

4. Jigra - Netflix 

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra narrates the story of a young woman (Alia Bhatt), who embarks on a dangerous mission to save her brother (Vedang Raina) from a foreign prison. From hand-to-hand combat to intense chase scenes, the heart-pounding action scenes will keep you on the edge of your seats.

5. Baby - Disney+ Hotstar 

When Neeraj Pandey and Akshay Kumar join hands, the result has to be a blockbuster. The plot revolves around Akshay and his team who use all the arsenal to dismantle a terrorist organisation. 

Show full article
Comments

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.