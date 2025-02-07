Weekend Binge: For <i>Vidaamuyarchi</i> Fans, 5 More Action Films To Watch

Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi was released today, February 6. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial revolves around a devoted husband whose wife mysteriously disappears. He embarks on a high-stake mission to rescue his wife.

Vidaamuyarchi also features Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan and Regina Cassandra. To make the Friday extra special, we have prepared a list of action thrillers you can watch this weekend.

1. Kill - Prime Video

Kill, starring Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, has intense action sequences, suspenseful plot twists and gripping storyline.

2. Vikram - Disney+ Hotstar

Kamal Haasan needs no introduction and neither does his film, Vikram. This superhit action thriller had the actor knocking out the bad guys in style. Vikram has already attained cult status, so we think it is time to watch (or rewatch) the film.

3. War - Prime Video

From songs to storyline, the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff film ticked all the boxes. The film also broke and rewrote box office records. The Siddharth Anand film also featured Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka and Yash Raaj Sing.

4. Jigra - Netflix

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra narrates the story of a young woman (Alia Bhatt), who embarks on a dangerous mission to save her brother (Vedang Raina) from a foreign prison. From hand-to-hand combat to intense chase scenes, the heart-pounding action scenes will keep you on the edge of your seats.

5. Baby - Disney+ Hotstar

When Neeraj Pandey and Akshay Kumar join hands, the result has to be a blockbuster. The plot revolves around Akshay and his team who use all the arsenal to dismantle a terrorist organisation.