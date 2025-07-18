Weekend Binge: Celebrate Priyanka Chopra's 43rd Birthday <i>Desi</i> Style

Priyanka Chopra wears many hats. The global icon, former Miss World, actor, singer and producer is turning 43 today. There is no better way to celebrate than by revisiting some of her finest films. From Bollywood blockbusters to global hits, the star has built a career on versatility. Here is a list of her 10 standout films that you can watch over the weekend:

1. Aitraaz – Zee5

Priyanka made jaws drop with her fierce role in Aitraaz. Her courtroom confrontation scene is still one of the most talked-about moments in early 2000s Bollywood. The 2004 film also featured Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in key roles.

2. Mary Kom – JioHotstar

In this biographical sports drama, Priyanka shone bright as boxing champion Mary Kom. The actress trained hard, got the body language right and delivered a knockout performance.

3. Don – Prime Video

“Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi…” Yes, we remember Shah Rukh Khan's iconic line. But let us not forget Priyanka's turn as Roma. Her action scenes brought serious energy to this high-octane thriller.

4. The White Tiger – Netflix

Priyanka played a supporting yet important role in this dark social commentary. Newcomer Adarsh Gourav truly delivered a spine-tingling performance. The film was critically acclaimed and got an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

5. Dostana – Prime Video

A total vibe. Priyanka's sizzling chemistry with John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan, plus that iconic golden swimsuit moment, made Dostana a fashion-forward, fun ride. This was peak rom-com Priyanka, and we loved every bit of it.

6. Agneepath – Netflix

In this gritty reboot of a classic, Priyanka Chopra brought softness as Kaali. While Hrithik Roshan handled the heavy lifting, she balanced out the intensity and gave the story its emotional core.

7. Dil Dhadakne Do – Prime Video

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this cruise-set dramedy stars Priyanka as Ayesha, a self-made woman stuck in a not-so-happy marriage. Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Rahul Bose are also part of the project.

8. The Sky Is Pink – Netflix

Priyanka delivered a heartfelt performance in this emotional family drama based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who suffered from severe combined immunodeficiency and pulmonary fibrosis. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film was released in 2019.

9. Bajirao Mastani – Zee5

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali epic, headlined by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, was a box office blockbuster. As Kashibai, Priyanka quietly stole hearts. Remember her saying, “Aap humse hamari zindagi maang lete hum aapko khushi khushi de dete ... par aapne toh humse hamara guroor cheen liya”?

10. Heads of State – Prime Video

In her latest release, Priyanka Chopra shared screenspace with John Cena and Idris Elba. Witness the actress in full-on boss mode.