A Blockbuster Frame Featuring Sunny Deol And Mary Kom

Sunny Deol is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Jaat. The project will hit the cinema screens on April 10.

Ahead of the big day, the actor met the Olympic medallist and legendary boxer, Mary Kom. Pictures from their meet-up are currently making rounds online.

The images featured Sunny dressed in a grey jacket and jeans, while Mary wore an all-black ensemble. The duo was seen standing side-by-side. In another glimpse, they struck an intense boxing pose.

Coming back to Sunny Deol's upcoming film Jaat, the movie also features Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra. The film sets up an explosive North-meets-South showdown, with Sunny squaring off against a menacing antagonist played by Randeep Hooda.

Sunny Deol, who was last seen in the blockbuster Gadar 2, expressed his excitement about Jaat's release. The actor said, "This journey of this film had begun during Gadar 2. We all were very excited about it, we were about to start a beautiful film, and after following many directors, Gopi agreed to do the film."

He added, "We met in Goa, and he said he would direct the film and had another story to narrate. He narrated to me the story of Sorry Bol (laughs). And with 'sorry, sorry, sorry,' he pulled me into the entire film and story, and this is how we made Jaat."

Jaat has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.