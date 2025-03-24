<i>Jaat</i> Trailer: It's Sunny Deol vs Randeep Hooda. Showdown Begins

Sunny Deol is back, and this time, he's bringing his dhai kilo ka haath to the South. The trailer of Jaat dropped on Monday, promising an action-packed spectacle filled with high-voltage drama, gravity-defying stunts and Sunny's signature one-liners.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, known for his masala entertainers like Veera Simha Reddy and Krack, the film pits Sunny against the menacing Randeep Hooda, making for an explosive North-meets-South showdown.

The nearly three-minute trailer wastes no time in setting the tone. It opens with a wave of crime led by Hooda's character, Rana Tunga, a ruthless villain who worships Ravan.

His power is summed up in a chilling dialogue: "Yeh Rana Tunga ki Lanka hai, yaha raaste kilometre mein nahi, biche hue laasho mein kiye jaate hai" - giving a glimpse into the lawlessness he rules over.

Then enter Sunny Deol, seemingly playing a fearless cop, ready to take on this empire of terror. And, in true Deol fashion, he doesn't just fight - he obliterates.

From picking up heavy objects to delivering knockout blows, he makes it clear that he's here to burn Rana's Lanka to ashes.

The trailer builds up to an intense face-off between the two powerhouses, climaxing with Deol's punchline: "Yeh dhai kilo ke haath ki taaqat pura North dekh chuka hai, ab South dekhega."

The film, backed by Mythri Movie Makers (the production house behind Pushpa and Dear Comrade), also stars Viineet Kumar Siingh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher and Swarupa Ghosh with music composed by Thaman S.

