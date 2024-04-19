Weekend Binge: Excited About Do Aur Do Pyaar? Watch These 5 Complex Relationship Films Next

A still from Gehraiyaan

Relationships are messy, almost always, but the good ones are worth fighting for. At least that is what Do Aur Do Pyaar tells us. The film deals with a married couple played by Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi, cheating on each other. With both parties straying from their marriage, things get complicated. Adding to the mix are inspired performances by Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. If DoAur Do Pyaar has left you asking for more such complex relationship dramas, fret not since there are options galore in Indian cinema as well as Hollywood. We have curated a list of some interesting relationship dramas that will make you stop and think.

1. Gehraiyaan - Prime Video

This Shakun Batra directorial explores romantic relationships and intergenerational trauma from a lens of empathy and understanding. The film headlined by a spectacular Deepika Padukone, featured compelling performances by Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa.

2. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna - Netflix

Directed by Karan Johar, this film features a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukherji, Preity Zinta and Kirron Kher. The film, a marked departure from what was considered Karan Johar's brand of cinema, explores the intricacies of marriage, extramarital affairs, and the complexities of love.

3. Marriage Story - Netflix

Directed by Noah Baumbach, this film offers an intimate glimpse into the life of a couple navigating the complexities of divorce. Showcasing the challenges and emotions involved in the dissolution of a marriage that was once filled with love, this film is a must-watch.

4. Blue Valentine - Prime Video

Blue Valentine, headlined by Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling, is a raw portrayal of a loving relationship's deterioration over time. Directed by Derek Cianfrance, the film alternates between the beginning and end of a marriage.

5. Tamasha - Netflix

This Imtiaz Ali film has gone on to achieve cult status over the years. The Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone film delves not just into the protagonist's complex relation with himself, his partner and his family, but it also tackles subjects like identity and self-discovery.

With these stellar films on your watchlist, you are bound to have a happy weekend.