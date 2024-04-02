Do Aur Do Pyaar Song Tu Hai Kahaan: Flipping Through The Pages Of Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Fading Love Story

A still from the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

The video of the new song Tu Hai Kahaan from Vidya Balan's upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar is finally out. Sung by Lucky Ali, with lyrics and composition by The Local Train, the track begins in the lush green surroundings of Tamil Nadu. In the video, the film's leads, Vidya and Pratik Gandhi are seated in a yellow taxi. They are depicted as a couple who were once deeply in love. Throughout the video, there are black-and-white throwback moments showing happier times between the duo, including what appear to be wedding shots. Towards the end, there's a clip of the couple hugging each other, and the video concludes with the taxi entering the gates of what seems like a lavish villa. Tu Hai Kahaan is a song that beautifully captures the essence of a strong connection that was once shared between two individuals. Vidya Balan shared a snippet from the song on Instagram with the caption, “The magic of love just got real with Lucky Ali and The Local Train coming together!”

A few days ago, the makers of Do Aur Do Pyaar released the first song titled Jazbaati Hai Dil. With vocals by talented duo Armaan Malik and Ananya Birla, this catchy track is sure to make you groove to its rhythm. The lyrics written by Kunaal Vermaa add an extra touch of excitement to the song's already energetic and electrifying vibe. Panorama Music, the recording label, shared the song on Instagram with the caption: "Sau dafa yeh tootega, phir bhi pyaar mein koodega! Kyun ki #JazbaatiHaiDil. Song out now. Link in Bio."

Before that, we saw the teaser of Do Aur Do Pyaar, which delves into the intricacies of modern relationships. It features Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi having a minor disagreement over ice cream. The teaser then shifts to show Vidya Balan's character involved with Sendhil Ramamurthy, depicting them as "lost lovers" in Cuba, while Pratik Gandhi's character is shown dating Ileana D'Cruz, portraying them as a "normal couple."

Do Aur Do Pyaar marks the directorial debut of Shirsha Guha Thakur. The film will hit the big screens on April 19.