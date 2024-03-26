Do Aur Do Pyaar Song Jazbaati Hai Dil: Vidya Balan And Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Combusts

A still from Jazbaati Hai Dil. (courtesy: panoramamusic)

Get ready to groove to the rhythm as the first song from the upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar, titled Jazbaati Hai Dil is finally out. The film stars Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi in key roles. Performed by the dynamic duo Armaan Malik and Ananya Birla, this infectious track is bound to get you moving to its beat. With lyrics written by Kunaal Vermaa, Jazbaati Hai Dil adds an extra dose of flair to its already lively and electrifying vibe.

On Instagram, Panorama Music, the recording label, shared the song alongside a caption that read, "Sau dafa yeh tootega, phir bhi pyaar mein koodega! Kyun ki #JazbaatiHaiDil. Song out now. Link in Bio." Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Do Aur Do Pyaar boasts an ensemble cast, including Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy alongside Vidya and Pratik.

Recently, fans were treated to the film's teaser, offering a sneak peek into the rollercoaster ride of modern-day relationships. From tender romantic moments to witty banter, the teaser promises a whirlwind of emotions that will resonate with audiences. In one scene, Vidya and Pratik, portraying a married couple, share an intimate meal on the couch, with Pratik offering Vidya his ice cream, only to discover she's vegan. Additionally, the teaser highlights the chemistry between Ileana and Sendhil as they embark on their own journey to rekindle the flame in their relationship.

Presented by Applause Entertainment and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment, Do Aur Do Pyaar is set to hit the silver screen on April 19, 2024.