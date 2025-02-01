What Vidya Balan Told Pratik Gandhi About Their Intimate Scene in <i>Do Aur Do Pyaar</i>

Pratik Gandhi and Vidya Balan's unconventional pairing in the 2024 romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, was well-received by the audience.

Their chemistry was refreshing and it made the masses love them as an all-new onscreen pair.

During a media interaction, Pratik Gandhi told Lehren, how Vidya Balan guided him during their kissing scene in the film.

It was Pratik Gandhi's first ever onscreen kissing scene, but he gave all credit to his co-star Vidya Balan for taking charge of the scene and making it look seamless.

Pratik said, "I said there are a lot of ways to show one thing-you tell me, and I can give you different options. If I can communicate through my eyes, then you see. But she was clear about what she wanted and how she wanted it. I had never done a kissing scene before. But the way Vidya maneuvered the whole thing, the way she performed, the way she made it so clear, because as a senior actor, it was up to her to make it or break it."

Speaking of how fun it is to work with Vidya Balan, he said, "She's so jovial; she made things light-hearted. Humne haste-haste vo scene kar diya (We did that scene while laughing)."

Do Aur Do Pyaar is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. It also had Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in key roles.

The film had released in theatres, on April 19, 2024. It was produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production.