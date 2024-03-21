Do Aur Do Pyaar Teaser: Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi And Sendhil Ramamurthy's Equation - It's Complicated

A still from the teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

Remember we told you that Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy had an announcement to make? Well, it's time for just that. The teaser of Do Aur Do Pyaar released on Thursday and it celebrates love in all its truest "surprising, confusing and consuming" form. The teaser delves deep into modern day relationships and the concept of infidelity. The teaser showcases a married couple - Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi arguing over ice-cream. The video then transitions to a montage of Vidya Balan romancing Sendhil Ramamurthy and Pratik Gandhi romancing Ileana D'Cruz. Wait, what? Vidya and Sendhil are "lost lovers" in Cuba, while Ileana and Pratik enjoy their dates like a "normal couple." One thing is obvious from the teaser, - it is a deep tale of love and the complications that come with it.

Check out the teaser of Do Aur Do Pyaar:

Sharing the teaser on social media, Vida Balan wrote, "Love is summer, feel the heat with love that's surprising, confusing and consuming! Do Aur Do Pyaar teaser out now. Releasing in cinemas on 19th April 2024. #DoAurDoPyaar."

Do Aur Do Pyaar has been directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and it is being produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment.

Vidya Balan was last seen in the whodunit thriller Neeyat. Before also starred in Jalsa alongside Shefali Shah. Her filmography needs no introduction. Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few. She also featured in Pagalpanti and The Big Bull.

Sendhil Ramamurthy is the star of Never Have I Ever, Shor In The City, Blind Dating, Reverie among others. Pratik Gandhi is the star of Scam 1992. Pratik, also a theatre artist, has also starred in multiple Gujarati films.