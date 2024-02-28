At Pankaj Udhas' Funeral, Vidya Balan Chased By Fan For A Selfie

A still from the video. (courtesy: SnehkumarZala)

Vidya Balan, who was one of the many celebrities who arrived at Pankaj Udhas' residence to pay their final respects to the singer, was chased by a persistent fan for a selfie. In a video going viral on social media, Vidya Balan is seen walking to the singer's house to pay her respects along with a member of her team. At this point, a fan is seen approaching her for a selfie, with his phone already raised in his hand, poised to click the photo. Despite Vidya Balan avoiding the fan and the actress' team member making it clear that the star was not willing to click a picture, the fan relentlessly follows her. Vidya Balan remained calm throughout the unpleasant interaction and did not respond to the fan.

Check out the video here, shared by a paparazzo account with the caption, “@balanvidya gets papped as she arrives to pay final respects to Late #PankajUdhas Ji…”

Veteran singer Pankaj Udhas died on Monday [February 26] after a prolonged illness. The last rites attended by Vidya Balan, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain and Sunil Gavaskar, among several others, were held on Tuesday. The news of the actor's death was shared on social media by the late singer's daughter Nayaab Udhas. In an Instagram post, the family announced, “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness.” He was 72.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan was faced with another unpleasant experience recently, when an unknown person created a fake Instagram account in her name and asked for money from people. The actress filed a complaint with the Mumbai police under Section 66 (C) of IT. Vidya Balan had also informed fans about the fake accounts and extortion on her Instagram Stories. Read all about it here.

On the work front, Vidya Balan will be seen returning to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. About Vidya Balan's involvement in the project, director Anees Bazmee said, "Look, Vidya had agreed to do a 3-day role in my film Thank You. I remember calling her, and she taking no time to give her nod of consent. I don't know why, but I can never forget that gracious gesture. It all started from there, and here I am today, ready to go on the set."

Vidya Balan will be seen next in Do Aur Do Pyaar with Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.