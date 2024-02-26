Pankaj Udhas Remembered By Sonu Nigam, Anup Jalota And Others: 'Will Miss You Forever'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sonunigamofficial)

Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas died on Monday after suffering from a prolonged illness. The music maestro was 72 at the time of his death. The news of his death was confirmed by the singer's family. "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas on 26 February due to a prolonged illness," read a statement from the Udhas family. Pankaj Udhas' friends from the film industry condoled his death hours after the news of his death spread across social media. Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam posted a picture of the veteran singer on his Instagram feed and wrote, "One of the most important part of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti."

Indian singer and musician Anup Jalota shared a number of pictures with the late singer on X (previously known s Twitter) and wrote, "Shocking.... Music legend & my Friend #PankajUdhas passes away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his Family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Shocking 😞.... Music legend & my Friend #PankajUdhas passes away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his Family and loved ones during this difficult time. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JT7f8tFMUn — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) February 26, 2024

Bollywood actors Manoj Bajpayee and Manoj Joshi also paid their last repects. Remembering the singer, Manoj Bajpayee wrote on X, "Saddening!!! Rest in peace Pankaj udhas ji ! Had the privilege of listening to you and getting mesmerised by the sweet texture of your voice and Sur ! Om Shanti, great artist, great human."

Saddening!!! Rest in peace Pankaj udhas ji ! Had the privilege of listening to you and getting mesmerised by the sweet texture of your voice and Sur ! ॐ शान्ति 🙏 उत्तम कलाकार उत्तम इंसान ! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) February 26, 2024

Vivah actor Manoj Joshi extended his condolenses on X and wrote, "Pained by the demise of Pankaj Udhas Ji, a legendary figure in the world of music. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. My heartfelt condolences to his family, disciples and countless admirers."

Pained by the demise of Pankaj Udhas Ji, a legendary figure in the world of music. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. My heartfelt condolences to his family, disciples and countless admirers. pic.twitter.com/FsTIbYEWEV — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) February 26, 2024

Pankaj Udhas died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital, news agency PTI said quoting a family source.

Chandani Raat Mein, Na Kajre Ki Dhaar, Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein, Ek Taraf Uska Ghar and Thodi Thodi Piya Karo are among his famous ghazals. Pankaj Udhas also made appearances in films such as Yeh Dillagi, Saajan and Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayee.