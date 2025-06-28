Shefali Jariwala Death: Tributes From Mika Singh, Kiku Sharda And Others - "My Heart Is Sinking"

Actress Shefali Jariwala, best known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 13 and the hit remix of the song Kaanta Laga, died late Friday. The news of her sudden demise left the entertainment industry in shock.

What's Happening

Singer Mika Singh took to Instagram to express his grief and wrote, "I'm deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart... Our beloved star and my dearest friend @shefalijariwala has left us. Still can't believe it. You will always be remembered for your grace, smile, and spirit. Om Shanti."

Actor Aly Goni shared a brief message on his Instagram story, saying, "RIP Shefali."

Several others from the industry have also reacted to the news. Television actor Divyanka Tripathi commented on a social media post, stating, "It's unbelievable. We are shocked and sad for the family."

Tehseen Poonawalla, who appeared alongside Shefali in Bigg Boss 13, wrote, "Absolutely stunned to hear my friend Shefali Jariwala is no more. I last met her at a party. Life is so short. She was in #BiggBoss13 with me. Incredible how #SiddhartShukla and now she from my season are no more. Sending love and healing to her loved ones!"

Other TV personalities, including Rajiv Adatia and Kamya Panjabi, also expressed their condolences and disbelief. Kiku Sharda wrote, "This is shocking!!!!!! worked with her on a couple of web shows, she was full of energy, full of life, always greeted all with a big, bright smile. Will miss yo,u Shefali, you were a beautiful soul. Rest in Peace. Om Shanti."

Background

Shefali first rose to fame with the 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, which became a massive hit. She later appeared in the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, alongside Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

In later years, she transitioned to television, participating in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with her husband Parag Tyagi, and later entering the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Her entry into Bigg Boss drew attention, particularly due to her past relationship with fellow contestant and late actor Sidharth Shukla. The two had dated over a decade ago.

Shefali Jariwala reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at her Mumbai residence late Friday. Parag Tyagi rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem, and the results are expected by 11 AM today (Saturday).

Visuals from outside the hospital showed Parag in tears. The family has not released an official statement yet.