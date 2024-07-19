Weekend Binge: After Bad Newz, Bookmark These 10 Rom-Coms

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena in Jab We Met. (courtesy: YouTube)

Anand Tiwari's Bad Newz has hit the big screens. The film features a love triangle involving Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. The plot revolves around Triptii who is confused about her unborn child's father. The film has been presented by the creators of Good Newwz. It featured Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. And if you have enjoyed Good Newwz and Bad Newz, we are sure your heart will be craving more rom-coms. Worry not, below is a list of the best Bollywood romantic comedy films:

1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - Prime Video: No list of Bollywood rom-coms can start without Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. After all, “Ja Simran Ja, Jee Le Apni Zindagi!” is etched in all our hearts forever. Needless to say, SRK and Kajol's chemistry makes it all the more memorable.

2. Jab We Met - Jio Cinema: Join the “Sikhni from Bathinda,” Geet, in her life, which is no less than a roller coaster of emotions. The film, headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, has been directed by ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.

3. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi - Prime Video: This film marks Anushka Sharma's Bollywood debut. In this movie, SRK's character Surinder Sahni gets a makeover and impresses his wife Taani by introducing himself as Raj.

4. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Prime Video: Hop on and join us to watch the love story of gay men Aman Tripathi (played by Jitendra Kumar) and Kartik Singh (Ayushmann Khurrana). The movie perfectly highlights the struggles of the queer community with an unlimited dose of laughter.

5. Band Baaja Baaraat - Prime Video: We definitely can't ignore this film. After all, it is the debut project of our very own Ranveer Singh. “Breadpakore ki kasam” you are going to love this Maneesh Sharma directorial.

6. Bunty Aur Babli - Prime Video: Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan play two black sheep who unite, loot the world, and ultimately fall in love. The Bachchans dancing to Kajra Re is surely a highlight of the film.

7. Tanu Weds Manu - Jio Cinema: This is one of the best films of Kangana Ranaut's career. R Madhavan plays the role of Manoj K Sharma aka Manu in this film. Jimmy Shergill and Swara Bhasker are also seen in the Aanand L Rai directorial.

8. Dum Laga Ke Haisha - Prime Video: Bhumi Pednekar made her grand entry into Bollywood with this one. She plays the role of a plus-size girl who gets married to a school dropout Prem, played by Ayushmann Khurrana. The film also won a National Award in the Best Feature Film category.

9. Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana - Zee 5: The movie taught us – if you fail in love, you can clear UPSC. Jokes apart, Kriti Kharbanda and Rajkummar Rao's stellar acting in this rom-com is too good to miss.

10. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani - Netflix: When Ranbir Kapoor said, “Main udna chahta hoon, daudna chahta hoon, girna bhi chahta hoon, bus rukna nahi chahta,” we all felt it, right? The film is a star-studded affair featuring Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin.