'We Support The Women': Sex And The City Stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon And Kristin Davis On Sexual Assault Claims Against Chris Noth

Sex And The City actor Chris Noth has found himself at the centre of a sexual assault controversy after three women accused him of sexual misconduct from 2004 to 2015. The 67-year-old actor has been denying the allegations levelled against him. Now, Chris Noth's Sex And The City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have come forward and issued a statement, "commending" the women who have accused the actor of sexual assault for sharing their "painful experiences." A statement on behalf of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, as shared by Sarah on her Instagram story on Tuesday, read: "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

Two women, on the condition of anonymity, told Hollywood Reporter during two different time periods - in August and October - that HBO Max's new series And Just Like That, which is the Sex And The City reboot, brought up their painful memories and prompted them to share their stories publicly. In the Hollywood Reporter report, published earlier this month, one of the women accused Chris Noth of sexually assaulting her in his West Hollywood apartment in 2004, when she was 22. The other woman alleged that the actor raped her at his New York apartment in 2015.

Chris Noth, however, told news agency AFP on Thursday that the allegations made against him are "categorically false." He said: "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago - no always means no - that is a line I did not cross. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women" reported AFP.

A day after the actor denied the allegations, another woman told The Daily Beast that he assaulted her while working at a New York City restaurant in 2010. This was followed by a statement on behalf of Chris Noth that read: "The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction. As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line," reported People magazine.

Following the allegations levelled against Chris Noth, whose character dies of a heart attack in a recent episode of And Just Like That, the actor has been dropped from CBS drama The Equalizer. "Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately," the makers of the series said in the statement, reported People magazine.

The actor's name has also been cut off from the list of clients by talent agency A3 Artists Agency.

As per a report in Page Six, the actor's wife Tara Wilson is "very upset" by the sexual assault allegations against him. The publication quoted a source as saying: "He may be non-monogamous, we have established that his wife didn't know. If anything, he is guilty of that. She is in LA and is very upset... she's not doing well. They planned to spend Christmas together but that is now unknown."

Chris Noth and Tara Wilson, married in 2012, have two children.