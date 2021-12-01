And Just Like That Trailer: A New Chapter Of Sarah Jessica Parker's Sex And The City Begins

Sarah Jessica Parker in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of And Just Like That, a revival of the hit show Sex And The City, released on Tuesday evening and it is so worth the wait. Carrie's (Sarah Jessica Parker) love for Manhattan and her friends remains constant. The trailer focuses on Carrie's journey with her friends Miranda and Charlotte. OG Samantha Jones is not a part of series because Carrie and Samantha got distant IRL. Big and Carrie are still trying to keep the "spark" alive ( or so it seems in the trailer). The signature 'Sex And The City' columns seem to have been replaced by podcasts (because, technology), Lilly is all grown up and so is Rose. If something that has not changed over the years in Carrie's chapter of life - it has to be her love for shoes and that closet to die for. BTW, that white tutu that Carrie wore in the starting credits, is there, only longer this time. We can't wait to hear all about Carrie's (mis)adventures, the chaos in her life and companionship that gave us goals (almost).

The show will air on HBO Max on December 9 and it will showcase the story of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

Check out the trailer of And Just Like That here:

Kim Cattrall, who played sexually liberated publicist and one of Carrie's besties Samantha Jones, is not a part of And Just Like That. Chris Noth has reprised his role as Carrie's husband or Mr Big as she lovingly called him. Willie Garson, who starred as Carrie's other bestie Stanford Blatch, was also meant to be a part of the series. However, he died at the age of 57 in September this year. Sarah Jessica Parker posted a eulogy for the actor and an excerpt from her post read: "It's been unbearable."