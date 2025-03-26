<i>Sex And The City</i> Stars Cynthia Nixon And Kristin Davis Share Birthday Posts For Sarah Jessica Parker

Sex and the City aired on HBO in 1998 and concluded in 2004. The lead cast—the opinionated newspaper columnist Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker), the bold and beautiful public relations professional Samantha Jones (played by Kim Cattrall), the highly cynical lawyer Miranda Hobbes (played by Cynthia Nixon), and the more traditional and dutiful art dealer Charlotte York (played by Kristin Davis), gained immense popularity in no time.

Carrie Bradshaw aka Sarah Jessica Parker turned 60 yesterday, and her friends Cynthia and Kristin shared adorable birthday posts online.

Kristin shared a series of BTS and throwback pictures from their days of shooting for Sex and the City.

Instagram/Kristin Davis

She captioned, "I am so lucky to have this incredible woman in my life! I never would have imagined the YEARS we spent together when we met in 1997 lol. I am endlessly impressed with all of your accomplishments. Another year, and so many more to come. xoxo @sarahjessicaparker."

Instagram/Kristin Davis

Cynthia Nixon too shared a slew of BTS snapshots and captioned it, "There's nobody I would rather walk through life with. Happy birthday, @sarahjessicaparker."

Sarah replied to Cynthia's adorable post with, "Oh Cynthia, how many walks????? I am the most fortunate fellow traveller. With or without cameras. I love you. Xxx."

Owing to its incredible popularity and appreciation from critics and masses alike, there were two feature films made after the television series concluded.

They were Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010). A sequel series titled And Just Like That...! also aired in 2021, and has its third season coming up soon. However, the sequel only sees three characters—Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York, as Samantha Jones parted ways with the series.