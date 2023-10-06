Sarah Jessica Parker In Mismatched Heels On The Red Carpet Pulls Off A Chic Carrie Bradshaw Moment

It is Carrie Bradshaw's world and we are just living in it. Sex And The City's Carrie Bradshaw, famously played by Sarah Jessica Parker has a tender place in our hearts, of course along with her famous blue Manolo Blahnik heels. With utmost relevance, her bold fashion choices continue to rule even today. Sarah's calculated fashion sensibilities are dished out with off-beat, quirky elements that, no doubt, make a statement. The actress has always click-clacked her way with the most appealing pair of heels and once again, she made heads turn with her mismatched heels on the red carpet. The actress pulled off a signature Carrie Bradshaw moment in real life as she turned up to the red carpet. Her style move was served with balletcore fashion in a black Carolina Herrera dress. The off-shoulder pleated tulle dress came with eyelet detail at the centre of the bodice. Her dramatic, voluminous look had the most eye-catching addition with her mismatched heels with a champagne-hued heel donned on one foot and black one on another.

This is truly not the first time Sarah served a mismatched style. Previously on the show, it is where it all started. In her ultimate Carrie Bradshaw look, the actress pulled off a mismatched style like a pro. She paired her floral body-grazing number with a pair of mismatched heels. An iconic moment that we truly will not forget. She opted for a bright pink metallic heel and paired it with a turquoise one. Well, she started it and it is still making waves.

Sarah Jessica Parker's style is all about having a fabulous fashion moment.