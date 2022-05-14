Rubina Dilaik Makes A Splash On Instagram. See Pics From Goa Vacation

Rubina Dilaik shared this image.(courtesy: rubinadilaik)

What about a Goa trip this summer? Well, it may be just the right time to bask in Goa's pristine beaches and take a dip in pools. What has suddenly inspired us to go to Goa? It is simply Rubina Dilaik's vacation diaries from this beach destination. The actress is spoiling us with many photos from her getaway. Rubina has dropped several dreamy snapshots from Goa where she is seen enjoying her time at a swimming pool in a bikini. For this set, Rubina has decided to give wordy captions a miss. She has just dropped a bikini and pink heart emojis in the caption. We are floored, to say the least.

Take a look:

Now, it's time to check out Rubina Dilaik's “no filter” look. It's a video from her beach holiday. Here, Rubina is showing off her “no filter” skin in a black bikini top and tan lowers.

Rubina Dilaik dropped several photos and videos from her Goa getaway in April. She was seen with her travel buddy, husband and actor Abhinav Shukla. Of course, these photos were an instant. And, we surely got a lot of couple travel goals from her social media updates. When she dropped a carousel post, she chose the perfect word to caption her photos. She wrote just one word, “safarnama”.

Here's a set of photos from Rubina Dilaik's Goa diaries that feature her husband Abhinav Shukla. In the photos, the celebrity couple is sitting at a table and having a quality time chatting, sharing drinks and simply posing for the camera. The caption read, “I count my blessings looking at you every moment.”

Rubina Dilaik's love for the sea, beaches and pools is no news to us. Take a look at this video and you will understand what are we talking about.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were recently co-starring in MXPlayer's web series Wanderlust.