Inside Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik's Goa Vacation. See Pics

Rubina Dilaik shared this image. (courtesy: rubinadilaik)

Travel goals alert. Courtesy: Rubina Dilaik. She has dropped some jaw-dropping pictures from her Goa getaway. Of course, she is with her travel buddy, husband Abhinav Shukla. The pictures are magical. Rubina's beach day avatar has become an instant hit on the social media platform. Can't miss Abhinav's uber cool look either. Couple goals, did we hear? Rubina has shared the album on Instagram. Caption? Just one word “safarnama”. Seems like Rubina has taken inspiration from the song of the same from the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Tamasha.

Hey, wait. There is more. Rubina Dilak is not done yet. Some more oh-so-lovely pictures featuring Rubina and husband, actor Abhinav Shukla are waiting for your attention. Here, the two are sitting in a garden area. Rubina has poured her heart out in the caption. “I count my blessings. Looking at you every moment.” Aww, cute.

Abhinav Shukla has also shared some snippets from the Goa journal. Quoting Alex Garland, he wrote, “ Mine is the generation which circles the globe in search for something we haven't tried before.”

And, then Abhinav Shukla is trying to make people believe that he is “not crazy”.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all things adorable. Just look at their “sunny day” picture shared by Abhinav and you will understand what are we talking about.

Now, take a look at Abhinav Shukla's special technique “aquasporofia”. Here, he is seen taking a nap in the water. For the caption he wrote, “The technique is called aquasporofia, lately the benefits of aquasporofia are being discovered ! The state is reached after a long day in sun, snorkelling, free diving and sea-bobbing. All you need later is a life jacket to sleep peacefully in water.”

What do you have to say about them?