Water Baby Patralekhaa Makes A Splash On Instagram. See Pic

Patralekhaa shared this photo (courtesy patralekhaa)

Highlights Patralekhaa shared a pic from the beach

She captioned it with a rhyme

Her Instafam showered the photo with a whole lot of love

Actress Patralekhaa recently shared a stunning photo of herself, in which she can be seen enjoying a good dose of Vitamin-sea, and her expression says it all. Patralekhaa, who is clearly happy like a child in the photo, to be able to take a dip in the cool blue waters of the sea, picked a nursery rhyme to caption her photo. Patralekhaa slightly customised the rhyme to fit herself into it and wrote: "Patra jal ki rani hai, jeevan jiska paani hai." Patralekhaa, who sports a printed swimsuit in the photo, made a splash (sort of literally) on Instagram with her post.

Take a look at Patralekhaa's post here, which has been showered with a whole lot of love from her Instafam:

Patralekhaa recently shared a few photos with her partner-in-crime - her sister Parnalekha - twinning in bikinis. "These uncertain times call for some sisterly love," Patralekhaa captioned her photos.

Patralekhaa has "always been a water baby." A month after the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March, Patralekhaa confessed in a post that she misses a trip to the sea. Patralekhaa had trended a great deal for this photo, clicked by boyfriend Rajkummar Rao.

Meanwhile, Patralekhaa recently celebrated Rajkummar Rao's birthday with an ROFL greeting on Intagram: "Happy birthday to the golden boy with a beautiful heart. Thank you for telling me rasode mein kaun tha." Rajkummar Rao responded with this comment: "Thank you my love."

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao worked together for the first time in Hansal Mehta's City Lights. She's also featured in Love Games and Nanu Ki Jaanu.