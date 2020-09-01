Water Baby Patralekhaa Makes A Splash On Instagram. See Pic

Patralekhaa has "always been a water baby." There's proof in her previous posts

Water Baby Patralekhaa Makes A Splash On Instagram. See Pic

Patralekhaa shared this photo (courtesy patralekhaa)

Highlights

  • Patralekhaa shared a pic from the beach
  • She captioned it with a rhyme
  • Her Instafam showered the photo with a whole lot of love
New Delhi:

Actress Patralekhaa recently shared a stunning photo of herself, in which she can be seen enjoying a good dose of Vitamin-sea, and her expression says it all. Patralekhaa, who is clearly happy like a child in the photo, to be able to take a dip in the cool blue waters of the sea, picked a nursery rhyme to caption her photo. Patralekhaa slightly customised the rhyme to fit herself into it and wrote: "Patra jal ki rani hai, jeevan jiska paani hai." Patralekhaa, who sports a printed swimsuit in the photo, made a splash (sort of literally) on Instagram with her post.

Take a look at Patralekhaa's post here, which has been showered with a whole lot of love from her Instafam:

Patralekhaa recently shared a few photos with her partner-in-crime - her sister Parnalekha - twinning in bikinis. "These uncertain times call for some sisterly love," Patralekhaa captioned her photos.

Patralekhaa has "always been a water baby." A month after the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March, Patralekhaa confessed in a post that she misses a trip to the sea. Patralekhaa had trended a great deal for this photo, clicked by boyfriend Rajkummar Rao.

Meanwhile, Patralekhaa recently celebrated Rajkummar Rao's birthday with an ROFL greeting on Intagram: "Happy birthday to the golden boy with a beautiful heart. Thank you for telling me rasode mein kaun tha." Rajkummar Rao responded with this comment: "Thank you my love."

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao worked together for the first time in Hansal Mehta's City Lights. She's also featured in Love Games and Nanu Ki Jaanu.

Comments
patralekhaapatralekhaa instagram

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india