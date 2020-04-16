Water Baby Patralekhaa Posts Sea Pic. Rajkummar Rao's Comment Is A Show Stealer

Patralekhaa shared this photo (courtesy patralekhaa)

Patralekhaa had a Throwback Thursday moment on Instagram! Currently in lockdown, like all of us, she revisited throwback memories from her travel diaries and zeroed in on a favourite one to share it on Instagram. Assigning photo courtesy to boyfriend, actor Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa said she's a true blue "water baby" and hence is in dire need of vitamin sea. "Throwback Thursday: I miss the sea. Always been a water baby, a true Piscean girl," Patralekhaa captioned her photo, in which she looks breathtaking in a white bikini while posing on a rock as sea waves crash against it. Patralekhaa's expression proves she was really concentrating on getting a good shot.

Rajkummar Rao, who's clearly impressed by his own photography skills and also Patralekhaa in the photo, flirted with his girlfriend in the comments section. "And I was wondering, how come it's feeling so hot today. Now I know," he commented. Aditi Rao Hydari, Kim Sharma and Rasika Dugal also found Patralekhaa's photo to be quite "wow."

Meanwhile, Patralekhaa has been really browsing through old pictures in lockdown and here's proof. "A picture that was taken before the world was shaken n locked down by the virus," she captioned a close shot of hers.

She also wrote a post about the "need of the hour" iamid the coronavirus outbreak: "My day looked a bit like... Exercised, cooked, finished watching the Hunters and ate food... What a simple life... Do I want it this way? No. Is this the need of the hour? Yes."

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao worked together for the first time in Hansal Mehta's City Lights. She's also featured in Love Games and Nanu Ki Jaanu.