Here's How Patralekhaa Wished 'Golden Boy' Rajkummar Rao On His Birthday

Happy Birthday, Rajkummar Rao. As the actor blows out 36 candles on his birthday cake today, his fans and friends wished him on social media, sending some of the sweetest messages for the actor. An extra special wish arrived from Rajkummar Rao's girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa. She posted many pictures of the birthday boy on her Instagram profile on Monday and she wrote in her caption: "Happy birthday to the golden boy with a beautiful heart. Thank you for telling me #Rasodemeinkauntha." Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who have been dating for six years now, often post adorable pictures of each other on social media.

Rajkummar Rao's colleagues also posted wishes for him on social media. "Happy,happy birthday my darling friend. The best person and best actor... All my love. See you at the movies," wrote Rajkummar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga co-star Sonam Kapoor. Check out the post:

Patralekhaa made her debut in Bollywood opposite Rajkummar Rao in CityLights. The actress has also starred in films such as Love Games, Badnaam Gali and Nanu Ki Jaanu. Rajkummar Rao has starred in critically-acclaimed as well as hit films such as Kai Po Che!, Newton, Shahid, Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2 Omerta, Aligarh, Love Sonia, Trapped, Stree and Bareilly Ki Barfi, among many others.

The actor's upcoming projects include The White Tiger, opposite Priyanka Chopra, Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang, comedy horror Roohi Afzana, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, and Anurag Basu's Ludo, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi.