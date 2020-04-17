Rajkummar Rao Is Patralekhaa's Lockdown Hairstylist. Here's What She Posted

Patralekhaa recently enjoyed a salon treatment at home, courtesy Rajkummar. She shared a video, in which he can be seen trimming her hair

Rajkummar Rao Is Patralekhaa's Lockdown Hairstylist. Here's What She Posted

Screenshot of video posted by Patralekhaa (courtesy patralekhaa)

Highlights

  • Patralekhaa shared a video of Rajkummar trimming her hair
  • "Jahaan chah... wahaan raah," she captioned her post
  • The couple can be seen giggling in the video
New Delhi:

Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekhaa have been setting major couple goals. Quarantine together in lockdown, they are finding mention in each other's posts a little more than usual. Patralekhaa recently enjoyed a salon treatment at home, courtesy Rajkummar. She shared an adorable video, in which the Newton actor can be seen trimming her hair like a professional. In the short, simple and honest video, the couple can be seen occasionally giggling at their joint effort - Patralekhaa contributed by holding her hair while Rajkummar worked with the scissors. "Jahaan chah... wahaan raah...," she captioned her post, which is the Hindi version of the saying "If there's a will, there's a way."

. @rajkummar_rao

A post shared by Patralekhaa (@patralekhaa) on

Couples styling each other's hair during the lockdown became a trend of sorts after Anushka Sharma worked her magic wand (read kitchen scissors) on Virat Kohli's hair. Anushka had shared an adorable video, in which Virat, while getting his hair trimmed, said: "This is what quarantine does to you. We allow things like this to happen. Getting a haircut with kitchen scissors! Can you see this gradual fade? Beautiful haircut by my wife."

Meanwhile, in quarantine..

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, currently spending their days together in New Delhi, also resorted to the same option. With help from Anand's hairstylist, Sonam gave his husband a nice and clean haircut and he approved!

@anandahuja via his insta stories

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoorpedia) on

Neena Gupta is also proud of her hairstyling skills but she won't do it for free, you know.

Return favour free mein kuch nahin milta

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

India is currently in lockdown mode till May 3 to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com