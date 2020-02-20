On Patralekhaa's Birthday, Boyfriend Rajkummar Rao Reveals They Met Soon After He Wished He Could

Rajkummar Rao shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rajkummar_rao)

Happy Birthday, Patralekhaa! As the actress turned 30 on Thursday, wishes poured from her friends and colleagues from the film industry on social media. However, the sweetest birthday greeting came from her actor boyfriend Rajkummar Rao, who shared an album and accompanied his post with a loved-up note for her. The first photo from the album features Patralekhaa sitting in a cafe while the second one features her posing with the actor. Sharing the photos, Rajkummar, who co-starred with Patralekhaa in CityLights, called her the "prettiest and the strongest girl" and wrote: "Happy birthday Patralekhaa! I still remember seeing you in an advertisement and wondering, 'I wish I could meet this girl one day.' And as destiny or the universe would have it, much to my desire, I met you a month later."

"It has been so many years of togetherness and yet, it feels like we've just met. You are the prettiest and the strongest girl I've met. Let's create many more wonderful memories together," read his post.

Take a look:

A day before Valentine's Day, Rajkummar Rao wrote a long love letter to Patralekhaa and expressed his thoughts on "love" and "words and gestures" people use to express it. "I know that we have built a greater us and have not looked at our differences as obstacles but as newer perspectives that have broadened our thinking... Couple of years together, we have had our share of ups and downs but one things has been constant through it all - us," read an excerpt from his letter.

Read his full post here:

Rajkummar and Patralekha, who have been dating for six years now, often post adorable pictures of each other on social media. Take a look:

Patralekhaa made her debut in Bollywood opposite Rajkummar Rao in CityLights. By this time, Rajkummar had starred in critically-acclaimed films like Kai Po Che!, Shahid, Omerta, Aligarh and Love Sonia.

Patralekhaa has also starred in Love Games, Badnaam Gali and Nanu Ki Jaanu.