Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa's Recreation Of Iconic DDLJ Scene Will Make Your Day

Rajkummar shared this image on social media. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa just made our day by recreating the iconic scene of the 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Remember the climax scene from the film? Seems like it's not only us who are a big fan of Amrish Puri-Kajol-Shah Rukh Khan's iconic scene but also Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who even tried to recreate the drama from their "favourite film" during their vacation in London. Sharing the video on his Instagram profile, Rajkummar wrote: "Things we do in London. Fun mode on. When we recreate one of our favourite scenes from one of our favourite films. #DDLJ. Patralekhaa as Simran, Rajkummar as Raj and Rajkummar as Bauji. Cinematography by Viveck Daaschaudhary."

In the video, Patralekhaa can be seen re-enacting Kajol's part, where she pleads to her Bauji to let her go. Rajkummar Rao, playing Bauji, stays behind the camera and only his voice can be heard, where he mimicked late actor Amrish Puri's iconic dialogue: "Ja Simran ja, jee le apni zindagi." Further in the video, Patralekhaa tries to imitate Kajol's slow-motion run towards the train, where she finally meets Raj, again played by Rajkummar but this time, he makes an appearance in front of the camera. The video ends with our favourite dialogue: "Bade bade desho mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hai Simran."

Rajkummar Rao is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier, in his piece for Humans Of Bombay, the 33-year-old actor said that SRK's inspirational story of success kept him motivated when he was struggling to make a career in the film industry. "Growing up, I was fascinated with Shah Rukh Sir - I used to stare at his posters and often think that if an outsider could make it as big as him, then maybe there was hope for me," he said in his post.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are spending quality time in London. In one of his previous posts, the National Award winning actor even shared several pictures of his long-time girlfriend and captioned it with a heart emoji.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao awaits the release of his upcoming film Mental Hai Kya, in which he will share screen space with his Queen co-star Kangana Ranaut. The film will release on July 26. He is also prepping for Dinesh Vijan-produced Rooh-Afza, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor.