Rajkummar Rao Posts Birthday Wish For The 'Most Awesome Girl' Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa with Rajkummar Rao. (Image courtesy: rajkummar_rao)

Don't you think a beautiful wish from your loved one makes your birthday even more special? The reason we brought this up today is because Rajkummar Rao shared a super cute birthday post for his girlfriend Patralekhaa on his Instagram profile on Tuesday. The Fanney Khan actor shared a beautiful picture of Patralekhaa and accompanied it with a mushy caption. In his post, Rajkummar addressed Patralekhaa as the "most awesome girl" and wrote: "It is a special day for the most awesome girl. Happy birthday to the beautiful and kind Patralekhaa. May your special day and every day that comes hereafter be filled with happiness and joyous moments."

Check out the post here:

On Valentine's Day, Rajkummar Rao shared a loved-up picture of himself along with Patralekhaa. "Happy Valentine's day Patralekhaa. Thank you for being in my life and for making it so beautiful. Here's to more travel, films, fun, friendship and unlimited and unconditional love," read the caption on Rajkummar Rao's post.

The couple co-starred in the in the 2014 film CityLights, which marked the Bollywood debut of Patralekhaa. The actress will also make her Kannada debut with the film Where Is My Kannadaka?. Patralekhaahas been a apart of films such as Love Games and Nanu Ki Jaanu among others.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Shelly Chopra Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Rajkummar's line-up of films includes Mental Hai Kya, Made In China and Shimla Mirch.