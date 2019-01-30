Patralekhaa All Set To Make Her Kannada Debut Opposite Ganesh In Where Is My Kannadaka?

Patralekha was last seen in Nanu Ki Jaanu (Image courtesy patralekhaa)

Actress Patralekhaa, is all set to make her Kannada debut in director duo and real life couple Raaj and Damini's film Where Is My Kannadaka?. The actress will feature opposite actor Ganesh. Though the 28-year-old actress refrained from revealing details about her character in the film, she said that she is very “excited” about the project, news agency PTI reported. "I am super excited to be working on it. "While I can't reveal about the role right now, but I can definitely say that it's a kind of role that I haven't portrayed on screen so far and that makes it special for me," PTI quoted the actress as saying. The film is expected to go in floors in April this year and schedule of the film will also be shot in London. The release date has not been announced yet, makers are eyeing to release the film later this year.

Patralekhaa's boyfriend Rajkummar Rao, who was equally overwhelmed by the actress' new endeavours wrote: “Woohhoooo. Kill it Patralekhaa. One of the finest actors and also the finest human being.” He attached the note to a tweet by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh hich read: “Patralekhaa in Kannada film... Will star opposite Ganesh in Where Is My Kannadaka?. Directed by husband-wife duo Raaj and Damini, who have several prestigious television serials to their credit.”

Rajkummar Rao's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga co-stars Anil Kapoor and Sonam also congratulated the actress on social media. “This is wonderful! Many congratulations,” Anil Kapoor wrote while Sonam tweeted: “Patra so happy for you!”

Patralekhaa made her Bollywood debut in 2014's Citylights opposite Rajkummar Rao. The actress was last seen in Nanu Ki Jaanu opposite Abhay Deol.