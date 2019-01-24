Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa's Love Story Of 'Equals' Is Early Valentine's Day Treat

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali party. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been dating for eight years "It was magic": Patralekhaa on when they started working together They've co-starred in CityLights

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story, which featured on Humans Of Bombay's Instagram page recently, will make you feel like Valentine's Day has arrived three weeks early. Patralekhaa revealed that her first impression of Rajkummar was based on his role in his debut film Love Sex Aur Dhokha while he first saw her in an advertisement and thought, 'I'm going to marry her.' However, things changed when they started working together. "It was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful and I couldn't respect him any more than I did then! We spoke about our work, love for cinema, passion... I saw him through his struggles, never giving up. How could we not fall for each other?" said Patralekhaa.

In the lengthy post, Patralekhaa shared instances when Rajkummar went out of the way to make her happy. "Once he was late to see me, so he ran all the way from the airport to Juhu (nearly five-kilometre)." Rajkummar gifted Patralekhaa an expensive bag, which was stolen years later in London. "I called him sobbing. For me, it was about the memories. He'd bought it for me when he didn't have much. Later, at our hotel, the exact same bag was waiting for me. These little things make me realise how lucky I am for him."

But here's the part of the post, which won our hearts - "We're equals-when an article said, 'Rajkummar with his girlfriend, Patralekhaa', he retweeted - 'Patralekhaa with her boyfriend Rajkummar.' I can tell you this, when you find the one-through the fights, hurdles and chaos, you should never forget to let them know you love them... For us, we don't know what the future holds, but this, being together, is enough."

Patralekhaa debuted in Bollywood opposite Rajkummar Rao in CityLights. By this time, Rajkummar had featured in critically-acclaimed films like Kai Po Che! and he had won Best Actor National Award for Shahid.

Patralekhaa has also starred in Love Games and Nanu Ki Jaanu. Rajkummar Rao is currently awaiting the release of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.