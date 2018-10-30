Inside Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha's Beach Vacation In Goa

Rajkummar Rao with girlfriend Patralekha (Courtesy patralekhaa)

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha are giving us some real travel envy, no? Rajkummar, who is currently holidaying in Goa with girlfriend Patralekha, is keeping fans and followers updated on Instagram with envy-inducing photos from the beach vacation. The duo took some time off their busy schedules and arrived in the beach city recently. We chanced up on a photo on Rajkummar's Instagram timeline, where he can be seen seated by the beach-side with Patralekha. The duo can be seen enjoying a sunset picnic by the beach and Rajkummar described the photo in the best possible way: "They say the sunset in Goa is unparalleled, and they are right! Loved that the beach was so close to my Airbnb. A sunset picnic on the beach with Patralekhaa was definitely one of the highlights in this trip."

Patralekha also has been continually sharing postcard-worthy pictures of her travel on Instagram. In one of the photos shared by the 28-year-old actress, she can be seen relaxing with Rajkummar in a hammock. "One of my favourite things to do on holiday is really nothing at all! Put my feet up and relaxed on this awesome, breezy hammock in my Airbnb in Goa. I could literally feel the stress melt away," she captioned the photo.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha have been dating for a while now and they often feature in each other's Instagram timeline. They have also co-starred in Hansal Mehta's CityLights, which was Patralekha's Bollywood debut film. Besides, Rajkummar and Patralekha have also shared screens in ALTBalaji web series Bose: Dead/Alive.

Rajkummar Rao, who was recently seen in blockbuster film Stree, is currently shooting for Made in China, which stars Mouni Roy. Rajkummar plays the role of a struggling Gujarati businessman in the film. The actor also has Mental Hai KyaStree sequel and Imli in the line-up.

Patralekha, who was last seen in Nanu Ki Jaanu opposite Abhay Deol, will be seen in director Pradeep Sarkar's untitled next.