Rajkummar Rao Fired His Cook For Disrespecting Patralekhaa: "<i>Apna</i> Bag Pack <i>Kijiye</i>"

Rajkummar Rao is a doting husband and he has fired a cook for disrespecting his wife Patralekhaa. Rajkummar, recently, appeared on comedian Raunaq Rajani's YouTube show, where he revealed this anecdote.

During the episode, Raunaq shared that he didn't muster the courage of firing a cook who disrespected his wife. Rajkummar took the opportunity to tell the crowd that he actually "did" the thing in reality.

Rajkummar said, "I'll tell you an example from our house, and guys, see the difference. We had a cook, he must've been around 50. A great cook! For the first time in my life, I was getting vegetarian Mexican food. Otherwise it would just be some hari sabzi and rice."

He continued, "He made a great Mexican platter for me, and after two days, Patra told me, 'Listen, this guy doesn't talk nicely to me. I think there's some issue'. And I could figure out. On the third day, when Patra asked him something, he made a face. But with me, he'd talk with a lot of respect. You know what I did?

I called him and said, 'Aap apna bag pack kijiye aur chale jaiye'. (Please pack your bag and leave)." The crowd applauded Rajkummar for taking a stand for his wife.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are one of those couples who always cheer for each other. They share appreciating posts about each other's work.

Patralekhaa addressed the assumption that her journey in the industry must have been easier due to her association with Rajkummar Rao.

In an earlier interview, the actress said, "Kyunki aapko lagta hai meri zindagi aasaan ho sakti hai ki mere husband... ya mere tab ke boyfriend... itne famous thay. But it's never easy if you are trying to establish yourself as an individual, to have your own career graph... it's very difficult. (People assume my life must've been easy because my husband, or then boyfriend, was so famous. But it's never easy when you're trying to build your own path and career graph. It's very difficult.)"

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao got married in November 2021.