ICYMI: Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa's Janmashtami Celebrations

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa celebrated Janmashtami together and they shared a picture from their festivities on social media. The couple can be seen all smiles in the frame. "Happy Janmashtmi Everyone. From Us to You," wrote Rajkummar Rao. Saba Ali Khan commented, "And to you both. Keep shining and stay blessed." Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa dated for 11 years and they got married in Chandigarh, in the presence of a few family members and friends on November 5, 2021.

See the photo from the couple's celebrations here:

Patralekhaa made her debut in Bollywood opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film CityLights. The actress has also starred in films such as Love Games, Badnaam Gali and Nanu Ki Jaanu, to name a few.

Rajkummar Rao made his Bollywood debut with Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. His breakout role was in the 2013 film Kai Po Che! Rajkummar has also featured in critically-acclaimed films like CityLights, Shahid, Omerta, Newton and Aligarh. The actor has also starred in Hum Do Hamare Do, Badhaai Do, Ludo and Monica, O My Darling, among others.

Rajkummar Rao is basking in the success of Stree 2, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi. The film has managed to collect Rs 401.55 crore within 12 days of its release. The film witnessed a box office clash with John Abraham's Vedaa and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein.