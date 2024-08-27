<i>Stree 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 12: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Mark

Advertisement

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Mark

Stree 2 released on August 15

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Mark
A still from Stree 2. (courtesy: YouTube)
New Delhi:

Stree 2 has been making waves at the box office. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film features Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. On Day 12, the horror comedy amassed ₹17 crore at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk. With this, Stree 2's total box office collection stands at ₹ 401.55 crore. It is now inching towards the ₹450-crore club. On its second Monday (August 26), the film witnessed a "29.02 percent Hindi occupancy" at the theaters, the report added. Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree. Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Vijay Raaz also play key roles in the film.

Bollywood trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared a report about Stree 2 on X (formerly Twitter). He mentioned that the Janmashtami festivities are “expected to further bolster” the film's prospects. “BLOCKBUSTER SUNDAY - 'STREE 2' JOINS ₹ 400 CR CLUB... Stree 2 RUNS RIOT on [second] Sunday. Cinemas across India - from multiplexes to single screens - witness outstanding occupancy, driving the overall total to ₹ 400 crore. Urban centres are performing exceptionally well, but it's the mass pockets that are truly in a league of their own. In fact, the Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets are witnessing this level of HYSTERIA after a long time. The holiday on [second] Monday [Janmashtami] is expected to further bolster its prospects,” he wrote. 

Taran Adarsh signed off by adding, “[Week 2] Friday ₹ 19.30 crore, Saturday ₹ 33.80 crore, Sunday ₹ 40.75 crore. Total: ₹ 401.65 crore. India business. Box office. Stree 2 business at a glance. Week 1: ₹ 307.80 crore [including Wednesday previews; full-fledged release on Thursday]. Weekend 2: ₹ 93.85 crore. Total: ₹ 401.65 crore. India business. Nett BOC (box office collection).” 

Stree 2  released on Independence Day (August 15). The film witnessed a box office clash with John Abraham's Vedaa and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein. 

Comments

Entertainment

