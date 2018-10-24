Rajkummar Rao Wants To Be An 'Action Hero' Now

Rajkummar Rao was recently seen in Stree (Courtesy rajkummar_rao)

Highlights "Nobody can imagine me doing action," Rajkummar Rao said "Not many people know that I am a trained martial artist" he added Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Stree

Filmmakers, are you listening? Rajkummar Rao, who is basking in the glory of Stree, wants to be part of an action film, the actor told news agency PTI. During a media interaction, Rajkummar revealed his keen desire to be cast as an action hero. "Not many people know about this interest of mine in doing action, also somebody has to take that risk. Nobody can imagine me doing action, I hope someone casts me in an action film," Rajkummar Rao told PTI. The 34-year-old actor said that many people aren't aware that he is a trained martial artist and also knows Taekwondo. "Not many people know that I am a trained martial artist and I know Taekwondo. Someday I will do a film that will be able to showcase this side of me," PTI quoted Rajkummar Rao as saying.

Rajkummar Rao is currently shooting for Made in China, which also stars Mouni Roy. Made in China is a story of a struggling businessman, who wishes to be a successful entrepreneur. For his role in the film, Rajkummar had to learn the Gujarati language and other aspects of the culture. "It is an unusual tale of a Gujarati businessman who is an underdog. We all have dreams and we all want to make it big. I have learnt the language and the other aspects of the Gujarati culture," the actor added. Directed by National Award-winning Gujarati filmmaker Mikhail Musale, the film also stars Boman Irani.

The actor will start shooting for Anurag Basu's Imli, which will be his third collaboration with actress Kangana Ranaut. Rajkummar Rao, who has worked with Kangana in Queen and soon-to-be released Mental Hai Kya, said: "The collaboration is going to be great. There is a comfort level as we have known each other for a while. She is a wonderful actress. I feel happy when I get a good co-actor because then you are as good as your co-actor."

Of working with Anurag Basu, Rajkummar Rao said: "I am a huge fan of Anurag Basu, he is one of the most talented directors in the film industry. I am very excited about it. I will start shooting early next year."

Besides Made In China and Imli, Rajkummar Rao also has the sequel of Stree in the line-up. In an earlier interview to PTI, the actor revealed that Stree 2 (tentative title) will go on floors next year. "We are definitely looking at Stree 2. We should start shooting early next year."