100 Crore Plus Later, Stree Will Be Getting A Sequel. Rajkummar Rao Has More

Rajkummar Rao in a still from Stree (Courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights "We are definitely looking at Stree 2," said Rajkummar Rao Stree crossed the Rs 100 crore-benchmark in the third week The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor

Rajkummar Rao, who is basking in the success of his latest film Stree, in an interview to news agency PTI confirmed that the sequel of the horror comedy is on its way. The actor revealed that Stree 2 (tentative title) will go on floors next year. Speaking at Stree success party in Mumbai, Rajkummar Rao told PTI: "Just wait for a couple of more months for more details on this. We are definitely looking at Stree 2. We should start shooting early next year." Stree crossed the Rs 100 crore-benchmark in the third week and shows no signs of slowing down. Stree, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana, is directed by Amar Kaushik.

Rajkummar Rao, speaking about the success of the film, said that none of them expected Stree to do "so well" at the box office. "I don't really think about the box office but I want my films to do well. I knew that we've made a good film. However, none of us expected the film to do so well at the box office, and that it is still running everywhere. It is definitely one of the most profitable films of the year," Rajkummar told PTI.

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and team Stree celebrated the success of their film recently. The success party was attended by stars like Taapsee Pannu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan among others.

Here are photos from the Stree success party.

Shraddha Kapoor at Stree success party Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha at Stree success party Shraddha Kapoor with director Amar Kaushik

Stree is based on a urban legend, in which a ghost (named Stree by the villagers) is suspected to be behind the mysterious disappearances of the men. Stree had opened to positive reviews.