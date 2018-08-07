Shah Rukh Khan Gave Me Hope, Says His 'Biggest Fan' Rajkummar Rao

"I was fascinated with Shah Rukh Sir," he said

It appears that Rajkummar Rao's Fanney Khan is actually Shah Rukh Khan. In his piece for Humans Of Bombay, the 33-year-old actor said Shah Rukh's inspirational story of success kept him motivated when he was struggling to make a career as an actor in Mumbai. "Growing up, I was fascinated with Shah Rukh Sir - I used to stare at his posters and often think that if an outsider could make it as big as him, then maybe there was hope for me," he said in the post. Several years later, after Rajkummar added films like Kai Po Che!, Shahid and Queen to his resume, it was a dream come true experience for him when Shah Rukh called to meet him at a studio.

Sharing his biggest fan-boy moment, Rajkummar said opened up about his experience of meeting SRK for the first time: "I'll tell you a stand out moment for me - I think it was after the release of Queen. I was shooting in Mehboob. And I heard that Shah Rukh sir was also shooting there. So I thought this was my chance--maybe I could go meet him. I sent a message across to him - I didn't think he'd know me, but, he called me to his trailer - he knew my entire bio! He made me feel so special. I was already a fan, but that day I was probably his biggest. I was nervous and in awe throughout. I once spoke to his posters... and now there he was, in front of me. How can I even explain what that felt like?"

In his post, Rajkummar also shared about the obstacles he had to overcome to make it as an actor of repute in the industry - the secret was to believe in yourself, he said: "Remember, no matter what anyone else says, no one is going to believe in you, the way you do - so hustle, and let the Universe do the rest."

Rajkummar Rao, belonging to a non-filmy background, made his Bollywood debut in a full-fledged role with 2010's Love Sex Aur Dhokha. His impressive resume includes over two dozen films. Rajkummar Rao is best known for starring in unconventional roles in critically acclaimed films. Rajkummar's film Newton was India's official entry to the Oscars but failed to make the cut in the end. Best known for films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Omerta, D-Day and Shahid, Rajkummar was last seen in Fanney Khan. He currently has Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Stree and Mental Hai Kya in the line-up.