Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's Thailand Vacation Pics Are Giving Holiday Goals

Rajkummar Rao is ringing in the New Year with his actress girlfriend Patralekhaa in Koh Samui, Thailand and their pictures are giving the Internet holiday and couple goals. Rajkummar Rao, who featured in five films and a web series this year, took a well-deserved break and is currently "being mad with Patralekhaa." Theirs is not a couple holiday per say as some of their friends are also touring Thailand with them. Rajkummar shared a picture from their dinner get-together some pictures of his outing with Patralekhaa.
Highlights
- After 5 films and one web-series, Rajkummar took a well-deserved break
- Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's friends are also touring Thailand with them
- "Being mad with Patralekhaa," Rajkummar captioned on photo
See the pictures and video here:
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have co-starred in Hansal Mehta's CityLights (also Patralekhaa's debut film). However, unlike Rajkummar, Patralekhaa is yet to carve a niche for herself in the film industry. After 2014's CityLights, Patralekhaa was seen in 2016's Love games, which was a box office dud.
In contrast, Rajkummar Rao's Bollywood career has grown by leaps and bounds. This year, he featured in Trapped, Behen Hogi Teri, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana - all the films were critically acclaimed. Newton was also sent as India's official entry for Oscars in the Best Foreign Language film category, but it did not make to the final cut. Rajkummar also starred in Bose: Dead/Alive, a web-series based on Anuj Dhar's book India's Biggest Cover-Up.
In 2018, Rajkummar Rao again has an impressive films line-up, which includes projects like 5 Weddings, Omerta, Fanne Khan and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga.