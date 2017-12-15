Oscars 2018: India's Entry Newton Fails To Make The Cut Apart from Rajkummar Rao's Newton, Angelina Jolie's First they Killed My Father also failed to make it to the top 9

Rajkummar Rao's critically acclaimed film Newton , which was India's official entry for the Oscars' Best Foreign Language Film category, has failed to make it to the final cut, reports news agency PTI. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the final nine films that have reached the voting round and the Amit Masurkar-directed black comedy is not one of them. Other acclaimed films, which were also omitted in the final selection are Cambodia's(directed by Angelina Jolie) and Franc'sby Robin Campillo.released to great reviews in September. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee rated it four stars and praised the Rajkummar Rao's performance. He wrote: "Rajkummar Rao is perfect as the eponymous Everyman who lets no doubt get in the way of his mission."The last Indian film, which made it to the final cut, was Aamir Khan'sin 2001 while Mehboob Khan'sin 1958 and Mira Nair'sin 1989 were also picked in the final selection. But no Indian film has ever won an Oscar. Last year, Tamil filmdirected by Vetrimaaran was India's official submission to the Oscars.The nine finalists for nominations in the Best Foreign Language Film category are:Sebastian LelioChileFatih AkinGermanyIldiko EnyediHungarySamuel MaozIsraelZiad DoueiriLebanonAndrey ZvyagintsevRussiaAlain GomisSenegalJohn TrengoveSouth AfricaRuben OstlundSweden(With PTI inputs)