Oscars 2018: India's Entry Newton Fails To Make The Cut

Rajkummar Rao's critically acclaimed film Newton, which was India's official entry for the Oscars' Best Foreign Language Film category, has failed to make it to the final cut, reports news agency PTI. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the final nine films that have reached the voting round and the Amit Masurkar-directed black comedy is not one of them. Other acclaimed films, which were also omitted in the final selection are Cambodia's First They Killed My Father (directed by Angelina Jolie) and Franc's BPM (Beats Per Minute) by Robin Campillo.
Newton released to great reviews in September. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee rated it four stars and praised the Rajkummar Rao's performance. He wrote: "Rajkummar Rao is perfect as the eponymous Everyman who lets no doubt get in the way of his mission."
India's Tryst With Oscars:
The last Indian film, which made it to the final cut, was Aamir Khan's Lagaan in 2001 while Mehboob Khan's Mother India in 1958 and Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay in 1989 were also picked in the final selection. But no Indian film has ever won an Oscar. Last year, Tamil film Visaranai directed by Vetrimaaran was India's official submission to the Oscars.
The nine finalists for nominations in the Best Foreign Language Film category are:
A Fantastic Woman
Director: Sebastian Lelio
Country: Chile
In the Fade
Director: Fatih Akin
Country: Germany
On Body and Soul
Director: Ildiko Enyedi
Country: Hungary
Foxtrot
Director: Samuel Maoz
Country: Israel
The Insult
Director: Ziad Doueiri
Country: Lebanon
Loveless
Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev
Country: Russia
Félicité
Director: Alain Gomis
Country: Senegal
The Wound
Director: John Trengove
Country: South Africa
The Square
Director: Ruben Ostlund
Country: Sweden
