What Happened When Vicky Kaushal Visited A Bad Newz Show At Mumbai Theatre

Image Instagrammed by Vicky Kaushal. (courtesy: VickyKaushal)

Not even the heavy Mumbai rain could stop the audience from visiting their nearby theatres to watch Vicky Kaushal nailing Tauba Tauba in Bad Newz. Oh, and, the actor made sure to thank his fans for their unconditional love and support in the most special way. On Saturday, Vicky paid a surprise visit to a movie theatre in Mumbai. In a video shared on Instagram, we can hear fans cheering “Vicky…Vicky”. The actor also poses for fun selfies with his beloved fans inside the theatre. Vicky has also expressed his gratitude to the people who braved the weather to watch Bad Newz.

In a heartwarming note, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “The city's been put on alert due to rains and you guys still turn up and make it a HOUSEFULL show! Thank you for making this weekend a joyous one for the team of #BadNewz… We hope we have succeeded in doing the same for you. Only gratitude for all the love pouring in. Pyaar aapka sach mein #TaubaTauba hai. (Your love is really Tauba Tauba). Love you all.”

Bad Newz hit the silver screens on July 19. The comedy-drama, directed by Anand Tiwari, also features Trimptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia.

Not long ago, Katrina Kaif gave a shout-out to Bad Newz on her Instagram Stories. Sharing her thoughts on the film, she wrote, “And it's hereeee... just too much fun this was, Bromance gets a new meaning with the Punjabi boys, effortless timing and chemistry..... Vicky Kaushal you always amaze me with your ease and the joy you bring on screen. Ammy Virk, just loved you in every scene. Triptii Dimri you are just (star-eyed emoji). Congratulations to Amritpal Singh Bindra, Anand Tiwari, Karan Johar.”

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's historical drama Chhava, opposite Rashmika Mandanna.